Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Roman military camp in Bratislava makes UNESCO list

Gerulata site dating back to 1st century becomes capital’s first World Heritage Site.

Ancient Gerulata Museum in RusovceAncient Gerulata Museum in Rusovce (Source: Courtesy of MMB)

A Roman military camp described by experts as a “small Rome” has become Bratislava’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.​

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

​The Gerulata site in the Rusovce borough of the capital was officially included on the UN organisation’s list of globally significant sites at the end of July. It is the eighth such location in Slovakia.

Jaroslava Schmidtová, archeologist of the Ancient Gerulata Museum told The Slovak Spectator: “Adding Gerulata to UNESCO’s World Heritage List is an acknowledgement of the value [of the site] to the international community. We have become a site worth preserving for future generations.”

The Gerulata military camp, which dates back to between the 1st and 4th century AD, was part of the Limes Romanus, or border of the Roman Empire.

For decades it has been a lesser-known, but historically important attraction for tourists in the capital.

Visitors to the Ancient Gerulata Museum in Rusovce are greeted by a copy of a stone plate depicting the shepherd Attis from Phrygian mythology.

Copy of a stone plate depicting the shepherd Attis from Phrygian mythology.Copy of a stone plate depicting the shepherd Attis from Phrygian mythology. (Source: Courtesy of MMB)

Ancient Gerulata Museum

  • Located in the centre of Rusovce near the Roman Catholic Church of St Magdalene, on Gerulatská 7
  • Open daily except Monday from 10:00 to 17:00, last entry at 16:30, from March 1 to November 30
  • entrance to the outdoor part of the museum including remains of the fortress is free
  • admission to the lapidary with an expert guide is €2.50 for adults and €1.50 for children, students and pensioners

The original plate, which was unearthed during an archaeological dig in the area, is on display in the museum and is one of its most valuable historical artefacts.

“Gerulata is a small Rome,” Schmidtová said. “The influence of the entire Roman Empire can be seen in this small area.”

Gerulata and Kelemantia

13. Aug 2021 at 16:09  | Jana Liptáková

