Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia should not see another countrywide lockdown

New colours and measures, starting today, are supposed to guide the country through the expected next wave of the pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?

Restaurant terraces in BratislavaRestaurant terraces in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. A new system of measures to counter the pandemic applies as of today. In the face of the latest report on climate change, Slovakia is politically unprepared to deal with the phenomenon. How the Covid jab has become a political statement. Slovak diplomats respond to the Afghan crisis.

The vaccination rate will matter, but everyone will be affected by the next wave

We are back to talking about the pandemic by means of colour-coding, though thankfully with less stress on one’s ability to tell the difference between scarlet, ruby and other shades of red. Less happily, black remains the worst possible state, indicating the most severe measures.

The latest Covid automat (as it is known in Slovak) warning system is supposed to bring less confusion into the management of the next wave of the pandemic, a wave that is expected to gather strength within weeks. But will it?

16. Aug 2021 at 14:07  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Smoke rises next to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy.

Slovakia ready to grant asylum to 10 Afghan citizens

Moreover, a special plane will be dispatched to evacuate Slovaks from Afghanistan.


4 h

An artist by coincidence. Sculptor depicts Roma life

Miloš Rác wants to bust stereotypes about Roma artists.


15. aug
A restaurant providing takeaways in Nitra.

How will shopping, eating out or going to church look in the third wave? (Q&A)

The new Covid automat warning system will apply as of next Monday. Here are some basics you need to know.


11. aug
Illustrative stock photo

No more across-the-board measures. Cabinet approves new Covid warning system

The system takes district vaccination rate into account. Becomes effective on August 16.


10. aug
