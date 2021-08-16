Slovakia should not see another countrywide lockdown

New colours and measures, starting today, are supposed to guide the country through the expected next wave of the pandemic. What could possibly go wrong?

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. A new system of measures to counter the pandemic applies as of today. In the face of the latest report on climate change, Slovakia is politically unprepared to deal with the phenomenon. How the Covid jab has become a political statement. Slovak diplomats respond to the Afghan crisis.

The vaccination rate will matter, but everyone will be affected by the next wave

We are back to talking about the pandemic by means of colour-coding, though thankfully with less stress on one’s ability to tell the difference between scarlet, ruby and other shades of red. Less happily, black remains the worst possible state, indicating the most severe measures.

The latest Covid automat (as it is known in Slovak) warning system is supposed to bring less confusion into the management of the next wave of the pandemic, a wave that is expected to gather strength within weeks. But will it?

16. Aug 2021 at 14:07 | Michaela Terenzani