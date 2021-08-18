Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Star names at the Slovak cycling race: Sagan and a four-time winner of Tour de France to attend

Peter Sagan’s first time at Around Slovakia.

Peter SaganPeter Sagan (Source: TASR)

Peter Sagan will attend the Around Slovakia cycling race for the first time in history. Also the Tour de France four-time winner Chris Froome is set to compete.

He will be the first Tour de France champion to attend Around Slovakia. Another big name on the list should be the seventh man in this year's Tour de France, Alexei Lucenko from Team Astana.

“Legends will ride the Slovak roads,” said Ľudovít Lučanič, sport director of Around Slovakia, as quoted by the Sportnet website.

Around Slovakia takes place from September 15-19. The event will be broadcast by the Slovak public-service RTVS, as well as live on the Eurosport sport channel.

Race like Tour de France?

Seven teams of the highest category of the World Tour and six pro-continental teams promised to participate.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Peter Sagan

Read more articles by the topic

18. Aug 2021 at 17:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Back to school: Masks still mandatory, testing at home

Education minister pointed out districts where classrooms are likely to deal with infected children soon.


6 h
Car production remained the main driving force of the Slovak economy in Q2 2021.

Economic growth broke record in Q2, yet still fell behind expectations

Low comparison base was behind record economic growth as well as growth of other indicators.


24 h
Massive storms affected the whole of the Southern Moravia region, in the south-east of the Czech Republic. The area along the border with Slovakia was the hardest hit.

The truth about climate change

In the face of a global pandemic over the past 18 months, individual countries largely responded with their own sets of rules.


17. aug

News digest: Schools should not be closed across the board

Schoolchildren won't need a negative test result. Lottery for vaccinated people reveals problems. GDP growth fell behind expectations.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)