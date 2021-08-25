Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ready for hybrid teaching? Schools will be switching between online and in-person education

Returning to school accompanied by joys as well as fears for adolescents.

(Source: Sme)

When Slovakia's schools re-open after the summer holidays next week, pupils will still carry a mask in their school bags, they will be required to disinfect their hands when arriving to school and most of them in all likelihood will experience at least one quarantine at some point this autumn.

2021/2022 will be the third pandemic school year. Most pupils from the fifth grade and higher spent most of the previous school year studying from home, an anomaly that the ministry is determined not to repeat in the coming months. But the set of rules that the government introduced in mid-August is clear in the expectation that the coronavirus will continue impacting the everyday life of pupils and students, teachers, other school employees and parents.

“It is hard to tell what kind of year awaits us,” said Martina Miškovová, teacher from the Katkin Park Private Secondary Grammar School in Košice. She was recently awarded the Zlatý Amos prize as winner in the poll of most popular teacher.

“We all hope that we will be more at school than at home, but we will most likely not prevent the closing of classrooms,” Miškovová shared her expectations ahead of the new school year with The Slovak Spectator.

The new Covid automat warning system and the special rules for schools have the goal of keeping schools open as long as possible even in districts that descend into the worst epidemic situation. Schools are not supposed to be closed with across-the-board measures. On the contrary, each person that tests positive will be required to isolate at home and only their closest contacts will be required to go into quarantine. This will most often mean that if one pupil contracts Covid, the whole class will need to go into quarantine. Schools are thus getting ready to frequently switch between in-person and online education.

Another year of uncertainty

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Education

Read more articles by the topic

25. Aug 2021 at 18:34  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Top stories

News digest: Unvaccinated people over 50 will decide on the third wave

Deputy culture minister dismissed despite objections of Roma organisations. Minimum wage will go up next year. More districts in the orange tier next week.


4 h
Labour Minister Milan Krajniak

Minimum wage sees year-on-year growth

Tripartite meeting didn’t heed the demands of unions.


10 h
Vladimír Pčolinský

His DNA has not been detected. Investigation of ex-spy head's corruption suspicions nears its end

Former director of the Slovak intelligence agency Vladimír Pčolinský faces corruption charges. It is not easy to find DNA on banknotes, police say.


24. aug

We've got the key to winning the fight of our generation

Fighting Covid-19 requires sacrifice, patience, and patriotism, writes US Ambassador Bridget Brink.


24. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)