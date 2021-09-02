Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia wins more medals in Tokyo. Para-athlete and para table tennis players celebrated

Marián Kuřeja defended the bronze from Rio de Janeiro, while two para table tennis teams ended third.

Marián KuřejaMarián Kuřeja (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Slovakia won several medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on September 1.

Para-athlete Marián Kuřeja won the bronze in the men's club throw - the F51 event, defending his place from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He was defeated by Musa Taimazov of Russia, who won the competition and created a new world record, and Zeljko Dimistrijevic of Serbia who took the silver, the TASR newswire reported.

On the same day, two para table tennis teams ended third. Boris Trávníček and Peter Mihálik lost the semi-finals against the team from China in the TT4-5 event, while Martin Ludrovský and Ján Riapoš were defeated in the semi-finals by the team from France in the TT1-2 event, TASR reported.

Martin Ludrovský and Ján Riapoš Martin Ludrovský and Ján Riapoš (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

2. Sep 2021 at 12:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

New school year starts, schools reporting delays in rapid test delivery

Schools should remain open if the epidemic situation significantly deteriorates.


1 h
David Stulík

Ukraine should discard the victim narrative. Its success would be a blow to Russia

Ukraine should be proud that their army could stand up against the Russian Federation. NATO did not help Ukraine as much as it helped Afghanistan, says analyst.


31. aug
Protest in front of the Presidential Palace on September 1.

Opposition and anti-system groups protested in Bratislava and Košice

Protesters blocked the roads in Bratislava, one protest in Košice was attended by a former president.


19 h
Former miner Tomáš Hisem had to change his job, and he went for a profession in the IT sector.

Becoming a programmer: The real life story of a fired miner

Two worlds clash in the award-winning documentary A New Shift.


1. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)