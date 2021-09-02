Slovakia wins more medals in Tokyo. Para-athlete and para table tennis players celebrated

Marián Kuřeja defended the bronze from Rio de Janeiro, while two para table tennis teams ended third.

Slovakia won several medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on September 1.

Para-athlete Marián Kuřeja won the bronze in the men's club throw - the F51 event, defending his place from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He was defeated by Musa Taimazov of Russia, who won the competition and created a new world record, and Zeljko Dimistrijevic of Serbia who took the silver, the TASR newswire reported.

On the same day, two para table tennis teams ended third. Boris Trávníček and Peter Mihálik lost the semi-finals against the team from China in the TT4-5 event, while Martin Ludrovský and Ján Riapoš were defeated in the semi-finals by the team from France in the TT1-2 event, TASR reported.

Martin Ludrovský and Ján Riapoš (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

2. Sep 2021 at 12:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff