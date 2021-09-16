Bratislava is ready for White Night. Here's all you need to know

After the coronavirus pandemic scrapped White Night (Biela Noc) last year just before it started, the organisers of the popular multi-genre festival opted for a festival that cannot be cancelled this year, extending the event in time and placing most of the artworks in public places.
“The main message of White Night - bringing art closer to people - remains,” said Zuzana Pacáková, festival art director. “It’s about the physical experience and the contact of the artwork with the visitor and this is why an online version in our case is mostly impossible.”
There will be about 60 artworks, interventions into architecture and events by three Czech, two Polish, but mainly Slovak artists.
16. Sep 2021 at 17:12 | Jana Liptáková