Slovakia will have its first ever representative on the WHO Executive Board

Professor Jozef Šuvada will represent Slovakia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Committee for Europe confirmed that professor Jozef Šuvada will represent Slovakia on WHO's Executive Board.

The decision is confirmation of the expert qualities of this Slovak candidate and also the significant success of Slovak diplomacy, the press department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry wrote in a press release.

Professor Šuvada will begin his work on the WHO Executive Board after the organisation's May meeting.

"This will be the historically first three-year mandate of the Slovak Republic in this important body," emphasised the Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (nom. SaS).

WHO's Executive Board is composed of 34 health professionals from around the world. Its main role is to implement the decisions and policies of WHO's highest body, the World Health Assembly, and it is also its main governing body between sessions.

“I believe that Slovakia, with the help of teamwork in its historical opportunity to be in this body, will help improve health, the social determinants of health, and the implementation and sustainability of innovations. It will also reduce inequalities, discrimination, stigma, improve patient safety, prevent trauma and disease, improve warnings in epidemic prevention, and ensure transparent and ethical approaches at the WHO level too,” he wrote on social network. “Global inspiration will perhaps also be our national path in improvement and development.”

16. Sep 2021 at 17:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff