2020 was a roller coaster ride

Delivery services had to adapt to both increases and decreases in demand.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on companies operating in the Forwarding and Logistics sector as well as Postal and Courier Services in Slovakia in 2020 was mixed. While the coronavirus halted production lines in factories for months, curbing needs for logistics services, closed shops prompted people to buy online and demand surged for courier services.

“We can compare 2020 to a roller coaster ride,” Peter Kiss, CEO of the Metrans group, told The Slovak Spectator, adding that the pandemic has affected each segment and subject. “It was impossible to prepare for something like this.”

30. Sep 2021 at 14:41 | Jana Liptáková