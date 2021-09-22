Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava gears up for city-wide parking policy

Parking will first be regulated only in parts of Nové Mesto and Rača boroughs.

In the Tehelné Pole zone, the pilot parking policy will be replaced by the city-wide parking policy.In the Tehelné Pole zone, the pilot parking policy will be replaced by the city-wide parking policy. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Parking in the capital will soon follow different rules. The Bratislava authorities are wrapping up preparations for the city-wide parking policy.

This autumn the city council plans to launch the Bratislava Parking Assistant (PAAS), which is the official name of the city-wide parking policy in the capital. The aim is to set clear rules for parking and improve the parking possibilities for residents.

“We are working intensively on launching registrations in October as well as payment and inspections in November in the first two zones, Krasňany in Rača and Tehelné Pole in Nové Mesto,” said Peter Herceg, who is responsible for the parking policy at the city council. “The third zone, Dvory 4 in Petržalka, will follow within a month.”

After registration is launched, the inhabitants of Krasňany and Tehelné Pole zones will have until the end of October to register. The parking regulation, complete with inspections and issuing of fines, will start from November 1. Registration for the residents of the Dvory 4 zone will then be launched on November 1, while the parking regulation will be enforced as of December 1.

The residence card for one car will cost €39 per year. Households with more cars will pay €150 for the second car and €500 for the third car.

After the parking policy begins, parking will be possible in the affected zones only at indicated parking lots. Parking your car outside marked places will be prohibited.

Different in Nové Mesto and Petržalka

In the Tehelné Pole zone, the pilot parking policy the Nové Mesto borough authorities launched in December 2020 will switch to the city-wide parking policy run by the city council.

22. Sep 2021 at 17:46  | Jana Liptáková

