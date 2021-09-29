Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Bratislava Castle as a tattoo is a cliché, a Ukrainian tattooist says

Many know her as Les, which means forest in Slovak. Olesia Paskarenko planned becoming a landscape architect. Her plans changed a few years ago.

29. Sep 2021 at 7:02 Peter Dlhopolec

Ukrainian tattoo artist Olesia Paskarenko (centre) came to Slovakia when she was 17 years old. (Source: Michal Babinčák/fjúžn festival)

Slovakia was not a place Olesia “Les” Paskarenko, as a 17-year-old, wanted to be sent away to by her parents, but six years on the Ukrainian tattoo artist calls it her home even though she feels like an immigrant here and there.

“Things changed two years ago when I moved to Bratislava,” she said in flawless Slovak. She sits in a chair in her cosy Bratislava Old Town attic flat with her makeshift tattoo studio behind her, the premises on the ground floor of the same building transformed into her permanent atelier. “But every time I renew my visa, that feeling of being an immigrant comes back.”

It took the young artist, and a rebel at heart, a long time to realise why a police officer and a former accountant would want their daughter to leave Ukraine - Slovakia’s neighbouring country - and study abroad.

“They wanted to provide me with a better life,” Paskarenko said. “They told me, ‘You should not waste this opportunity. A handful of people get it. We didn’t.’”

Les Paskarenko first wanted to become a landscape architect. She became a tattoo artist instead.Les Paskarenko first wanted to become a landscape architect. She became a tattoo artist instead. (Source: Archive of Les Paskarenko)

And so, in 2015, with a large suitcase and a knit market bag in her hands, the Ukrainian teenager left her hometown of Odessa and set out on a cinematic adventure, as she put it, to study at the Slovak University of Agriculture in Nitra, hoping to become a landscape architect.

Learning from YouTube

