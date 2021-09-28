Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
STATE OF THE REPUBLIC ADDRESS

President Čaputová: We need to protect this world and Slovakia's place in it

In her speech about the state of the republic, the president offered a grim summary of the pandemic so far. Slovakia is in desperate need of stability.

President Zuzana Caputova delivers her state of the republic address in parliament on September 27, 2021. President Zuzana Caputova delivers her state of the republic address in parliament on September 27, 2021. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

In June 2020, President Zuzana Čaputová delivered her first state of the republic address in parliament with some optimism that marked the end of the first surge of infections in Europe. She then called on the people of Slovakia to not go back to the pre-pandemic times that were marked by deep divisions.

Speaking to the MPs at the end of September 2021, with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic gaining speed, President Čaputová gave a less optimistic assessment: "The threat that should have united us became the source of the strongest line of conflict."

Čaputová delivered her second state of the republic address in parliament on September 28, 2021, at a later date than the usual inauguration anniversary in June. She addressed the pandemic and its consequences for Slovakia and its inhabitants, noting that fear and anger are prevailing emotions in the country. She also mentioned the economic recovery plans and need for justice reforms, as well as the deteriorating standard of political communication.

A year of trauma

The president listed the bleak statistics of the coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia so far, including the fact that for a few weeks in the winter, Slovakia topped the ranking of countries of the world in the number of Covid deaths per capita. So far, more than 12,500 inhabitants of the country have died of Covid-19, while many others died as a consequence of the strain that the pandemic put on the health care system.

"Our closest ones left without us by their side in their last moments, to say goodbye and bury them in a dignified way," the president noted. "It was a year of trauma that we have been through and thousands of bereaved will carry it throughout their whole lives."

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Sep 2021 at 11:56  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Ahmedur Rashid Chowdhury (aka Tutul)

Bratislava reminds me of Bangladesh, says exiled writer

Ahmedur Rashid Chowdhury calls on the Slovak capital to help exiled writers and artists work through their trauma.


6 h

News digest: Fear of Covid vaccines behind low vaccination rate in Slovakia

PM does not expect national emergency to be declared. Romania toughens up rules for incomers from Slovakia. President will present her state of the republic address.


18 h
Most Slovak believe that “we” should also include foreigners, although they are quick to point out that efforts to integrate should be undertaken mainly by the foreigners themselves.

What Slovaks shouldn’t forget when they dream of the perfect foreigner

Bratislava’s mayor is right that integration is a two-way street, but even the capital still has some way to go to see foreigners as residents rather than just visitors.


22 h
Trenčianske Teplice and its surroundings

Illusion and bravery of the White deer: Trenčianske Teplice loop

Visit one of the oldest and most beautiful spas in Slovakia and discover the surrounding Strážovské vrchy mountains.


27. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad