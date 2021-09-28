Underground roundabout opens together with new bus station

Take a look inside via our gallery.

Bratislava's new bus station and shopping centre Nivy will open to the public on September 30. Together with the station, the first underground roundabout in Slovakia will open too, the developer said.

The underground roundabout will be the entrance gate to an accompanying parking lot. “There will be 2,150 parking spots available, almost half in the parking house at the entrance by Mlynské Nivy Street and VÚB bank,” the developer said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Of the centre's three main entrances, one will be open 24 hours a day.

“Cyclists, besides new cycling routes, can use also the first automatised cycling tower in Bratislava,” the developer said, as quoted by SITA.

Open non-stop

The new centre will have 36 platforms for departing busses, seven platforms for arriving busses and 86 platforms for buses with barrier-free access on the first underground floor.

“Despite the fact that the centre itself will work in a night and day regime, travellers can access the bus station 24/7,” the developer noted.

Travellers will be informed about the arrival and departures of buses thanks to an LED wall, nine NCD TV panels and several self-service touch kiosks.

“Travellers can use information desks, luggage storage, changing and nursing rooms, and a zone with free WiFi and benches that can sit 80 people,” the investor said. On the floor level with the bus station, there will also be shops and fast food restaurants.

Green roof for public

Visitors will find many shops and services in the 70,000m2 area.

“The concept of a modern market full of local products from verified farmers is combined with classic food courts, cafés, restaurants and shops selling fresh groceries in Nivy,” the developer noted, adding that the first online market that was launched a year ago will remain open.

The roof of the station will be accessible to the public too. A 550m running track, two fitness areas, along with 134 trees and dozens of plants make up the green roof. Visitors will also find a community garden, many benches and relaxation corners with USB chargers and a playground here.

Construction on Nivy centre started on May 15, 2017. About five months later, demolition work on the old bus station started. The bus station was originally scheduled to open in autumn 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

28. Sep 2021 at 17:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff