Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ferroalloys manufacturer in Orava turns off most furnaces

The reason for limiting production is the high electricity price.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Another company has decided to limit its production, citing the high electricity prices.

About a week after the Žiar nad Hronom-based aluminium producer Slovalco announced cuts to production, idling 14 electrical furnaces at first and then an additional 11, the manufacturer of ferroalloys, OFZ from Oravský Podzámok (Žilina Region), decided on a similar step.

OFZ has shut down more than half of its furnaces due to jumps in the price of electricity on commodity exchanges, which exceeded €300 per MWh on October 5. A year ago, the price ranging between €45 and €50 per MWh.

The more than sixfold increase in prices in the past 12 months is devastating for the energy-intensive production of ferroalloys, the company said.

“The price of our products also increased in this period, but not at such a pace as energy prices,” said Branislav Klocok, managing director of OFZ, as quoted by the SITA newswire, calling an increase of €300 “an unprecedented extreme.”

Politicians promise to curb electricity price increases for households Read more 

Impacts on employment vague

The company had managed to bring production back to pre-pandemic levels recently. While in the summer, OFZ used almost 100 percent of its production capacity, now it had to idle four out of seven furnaces.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Oct 2021 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Lidl has recently become the largest retailer in Slovakia from the point of revenues.

Lidl has dethroned Tesco in the retail sector

The British retailer may continue falling, another company threatening its position.


20 h

Smartphones are deadlier then cigarettes

Instagram almost certainly accelerates what is already a global public health crisis.


7 h

News digest: State and police will shield healthcare professionals against anti-vax attacks

Only one third of Slovak entrepreneurs paid their invoices on time. Booster shots could be administered next week in social care centres.


20 h
Economy Minister Richard Sulík

Sulík: We won’t have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 without hydrogen

Economy Minister Richard Sulík talks about reforms and more.


6. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad