Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Green energy costs too much. But does it?

It is costly not to do away with fossil fuels.

(Source: AP)

The next time someone tells you that transitioning to green energy is too costly or inefficient, feel free to call them a liar.

As a recent study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found, it’s already too costly not to do away with fossil fuels. According to the IMF, in the year 2020 governments subsidised the fossil fuel industry by $5.9 trillion. Yes, you read that correctly. That is $11 million per minute, and a number that equates to 56 years worth of Slovakia’s annual GDP.

The IMF study breaks down subsidies into two categories “explicit” and “implicit”. Explicit subsidies come in the form of tax breaks or manipulating prices on coal, natural gas or petrol. But implicit subsidies are a good deal more interesting, and rarely talked about.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

14. Oct 2021 at 7:27  | Benjamin Cunningham

Top stories

Slovaks use private flights to travel either for business or for leisure.

Private flights more popular since pandemic

People choose private jets to avoid contact with other passengers or to fly to business destinations that have become difficult to access.


13. okt
Finance Minister Igor Matovič

Coalition agrees on state budget, with some key objections

The general budget deficit is projected at 4.94 percent of GDP.


17 h

News digest: NBS governor faces bribery charges, but refuses to step down

Opposition sees no reason for Peter Kažimír to leave. Marian Kočner's decoy sentenced for murder. Number of new Covid cases highest since March.


16 h
Probably future Czech PM Petr Fiala

Non-populist forces win in Czechia, but populism in Central Europe alive and well

Slovakia and Czechia may become closer allies in the Visegrad Group and lead an attempt to depoliticise cooperation with Hungary and Poland.


12. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad