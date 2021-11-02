Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Bacon, lawyers, corruption charges and Covid lies

The breathtaking extent of Fico’s cynicism is revealed in leaked tapes.

Robert Fico is a fierce opponent of Covid vaccinations who has also criticised mask mandates and downplayed the threat of coronavirus.Robert Fico is a fierce opponent of Covid vaccinations who has also criticised mask mandates and downplayed the threat of coronavirus. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Welcome to your weekly overview of news from Slovakia. Leaked videos expose Robert Fico in discussions with people affected by major corruption cases. The epidemic is gathering pace again. A reform of national parks has been postponed. Newly opened sections of highway connect the east and west, via Slovakia and Hungary.

Fico talks about about Kočner and Covid

A former prime minister, his former interior minister, the father of an oligarch charged with corruption, the son of a former police chief charged with abuse of power, the attorney of a mobster accused of ordering the murder of a journalist (and serving a lengthy prison sentence for forgery). They gather in a seedy-looking hunter’s cottage in the countryside. The meetings last for hours. They talk in exhaustive detail about the various criminal investigations which affect them and their associates. If one can judge a man – and they are all men in this story – by the company he keeps, this is an ugly tale.

Videos that have recently been leaked to the media show opposition Smer party leader Robert Fico – who was prime minister from 2006 to 2010, and again from 2012 to 2018 – meeting with a series of people directly involved in high-stakes criminal cases. Even speaking in private, their words and topics are carefully chosen and unlikely to land anyone in custody. But their content and context is potentially explosive – or would be, if Slovakia’s public had not been rendered numb to such revelations.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

2. Nov 2021 at 8:50  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Wooden spoons as a symbol of protest against restricting access to abortions.

Both pro-life and pro-choice organisations address the parliament

While one group stresses the social aspect of the proposal submitted by a group around Anna Záborská, the other points to its risks.


5 h
Nima Motazed, managing director and head of Swiss Re Slovakia

Pandemics are uninsurable, climate change is the real challenge

In 2020, global insured losses from natural catastrophes amounted to $81 billion.


23 h
Illustrative stock photo

Police warn public of increase of burglaries in Bratislava

Burglars are opening doors without causing any evident damage to the lock.


29. okt
Take-away in restaurant in Michalovce, eastern Slovakia

Slovak gastronomy is dying, say restaurants in black-tier districts

Reducing VAT on catering services from next year would help operators pay off huge debts as well as deferred taxes and levies, or pay higher wages to employees.


28. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad