Third wave gaining momentum. Half of Slovakia will be in the black tier

Bratislava should prepare for stricter measures, too.

“This is probably the worst thing we’re experiencing,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) after the November 3 cabinet session about the steep increase in hospitalisations and deaths in the past week.

The seven-day average of hospitalisations has increased to 1,454, up by 51 percent compared with the previous week, while the number of hospitalised patients with Covid rose to 1,774 (up 45 percent). At the same time, the average daily number of Covid-related deaths went up from 10 in the previous week to 28.

If the situation continues worsening, it is possible the government will have to adopt tougher anti-pandemic measures, Lengvarský admitted. He also mentioned a lockdown could be a potential solution but added that it is not on the table for now.

The group of experts who serve as an advisory body to the Health Ministry is set to meet on Thursday, November 4, to discuss potential changes to the current alert system, known as the Covid automat. It will focus on the relaxation of some measures for fully vaccinated people in black-tier districts. Currently, restaurants, hotels, fitness centres and wellness centres must be closed even to them.

At the same time, the body wants to make sure that the measures in place are enforced, Lengvarský added.

“We need to adopt measures that will flatten the curve,” he stressed.

Measures in Bratislava will toughen up

Map of districts from November 8, 2021. (Source: Health Ministry)

The deteriorating situation is also reflected in the map of districts. Only two - Komárno and Šaľa - will remain in the orange tier from next Monday, November 8.

Another seven will be in the red tier, including Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava. However, since the vaccination rate among the 50+ age category is higher than 75 percent, all five districts of the capital should not move into a worse tier because the 75-percent threshold enables a given district to lower their tier by two levels.

Altogether 34 districts will be in the dark-red tier and the remaining 36 in the black tier. Both apply quite strict anti-pandemic measures.

As there are many districts close to the 65-percent threshold of vaccinated people older than 50 years, which enables districts to lower their tier by one level, he called on people to get vaccinated.

Restrictions applied in red, dark red and black tiers RED TIER Face-covering: FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory indoors, on public transport and in taxis; at mass events, a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside Shops: OTP**: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.;

1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.; basic (i.e.anybody can enter): 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max. Mass events: fully vaccinated*: no limits but a list of participants is mandatory;

no limits but a list of participants is mandatory; OTP**: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 150 people;

25 percent of capacity but no more than 150 people; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): 10 people max. Church service: fully vaccinated*: no limits;

no limits; OTP**: 25 percent of the capacity (or no more than 150 people);

25 percent of the capacity (or no more than 150 people); basic (anybody can enter): 1 person per 15 square metres or 10 people max. Restaurants: fully vaccinated*: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family at a table, 2m between tables;

outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people or one family at a table, 2m between tables; OTP**: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people (or one family) at a table, 2m between tables;

outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people (or one family) at a table, 2m between tables; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): window point of sale and delivery service Fitness centres, swimming pools, accommodation facilities, wellness centres, water parks: closed for the basic regime DARK RED TIER Face-covering: FFP2/FFP3/KN95 respirator mandatory indoors, on public transport and in taxis; at mass events, a face covering is mandatory both inside and outside if the distance between people is less than 2 metres Shops: OTP**: 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.;

1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max.; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): 1 person per 15 square metres of the shopping area max. & special hours (between 9:00 and 11:00) for people older than 65 years and the handicapped Mass events: fully vaccinated*: no limits but a list of participants is mandatory;

no limits but a list of participants is mandatory; OTP**: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people;

25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): 6 people max. Church service: fully vaccinated*: no limits;

no limits; OTP**: 25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people;

25 percent of capacity but no more than 50 people; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): 1 person per 15 square metres or 6 people max. Restaurants: fully vaccinated*: outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people (or one family) at a table, 2m between tables;

outside without limits, inside no more than 4 people (or one family) at a table, 2m between tables; OTP**: only outside, 2m between tables;

only outside, 2m between tables; basic (i.e. anybody can enter): window point of sale and delivery service Fitness centres: closed for the OTP** and basic regime Swimming pools, accommodation facilities, wellness centres, water parks, museums & galleries: closed for the basic regime BLACK TIER Face-covering: Everyone must wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator when inside buildings, on public transport and in taxis. Outside, every person must cover their face with a mask or other alternatives if people outside of their own household are less than two metres away. The same rules apply to the dark-red districts. Mass events: Only mass events open solely to fully vaccinated people can be held in black-tier districts, with a maximum of 100 participants. Organisers are required to keep a list of participants and their contact details for 14 days after the event is over; they must destroy it afterward. The same rules apply to sports and cultural events in the black-tier districts. Church services: Three entry regimes are allowed: fully vaccinated*: no more than 100 people;

no more than 100 people; OTP**: 1 person per 15 square metres of the space (if the space is smaller than 90 square metres, no more than 6 people);

1 person per 15 square metres of the space (if the space is smaller than 90 square metres, no more than 6 people); basic (i.e. anybody can enter): 1 person per 25 square metres (if the space is smaller than 150 square metres, no more than 6 people). Weddings, parties or other mass events held in restaurants and similar venues: Forbidden. Swimming pools: Open for fully vaccinated people only, with a maximum of 10 people. Accommodation facilities: Short-term stays are forbidden for everybody. Exceptions: long-term accommodation, quarantine stays. Restaurants: Closed, only take-out and delivery allowed. Fitness centres, wellness centres, water parks: Closed. *Fully vaccinated: in the case of two-shot vaccines: 14 days have passed since receiving the second vaccine dose;

in the case of one-shot vaccines: 21 days have passed since receiving the vaccine dose;

in the case of recovery from Covid: 14 days have passed since receiving the first vaccine dose within 180 days since recovery. **OTP regime: confirmation of negative Covid test result: 72 hrs PCR/LAMP or 48 hrs antigen;

or a certificate of vaccination;

or confirmation of recovery from Covid.

Tiers of districts starting November 8 Districts at Warning Level 3 (black) Banská Bystrica • Bardejov • Brezno • Bytča • Čadca • Detva • Humenné • Kežmarok • Krupina • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Martin • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Poltár • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Snina • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Turčianske Teplice • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žiar nad Hronom Districts at Warning Level 2 (dark red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Štiavnica • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Hlohovec • Ilava • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Levice • Malacky • Myjava • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Pezinok • Piešťany • Prešov • Prievidza • Revúca • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Senec • Senica • Skalica • Trenčín • Trnava • Žarnovica • Žilina • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 1 (red) Bratislava I-V • Dunajská Streda • Galanta Districts at Alert Level (orange) Komárno • Šaľa

3. Nov 2021 at 16:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff