Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Nov 2021 at 9:30  I Premium content

Recovery likely to continue in 2022

There has never been more money available from the EU.

author
Zdenko Štefanides
External contributor
Vaccination of teachers in Žilina. Vaccination of teachers in Žilina. (Source: Mesto Žilina)

Zdenko Štefanides is chief economist at VÚB Banka

As of autumn 2021, the Slovak economy has nearly recovered the output lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the upcoming year of 2022, boosted by the inflow of EU funds, real GDP is likely to grow by about 4 percent and possibly even faster in the year after, when the investment cycle will culminate.

The risks to the outlook are sizeable, though, especially due to uncertainties related to the pandemic itself and even more so due to traps in the global economy, including the persistent bottlenecks in supply troubling the manufacturing industry. Especially worrying are the surging energy costs, which may bring a halt to important segments of the Slovak economy and also slow the incipient recovery of household consumption.

Slovak economy

As Covid restrictions were eased and economies gradually reopened, the Slovak economy swiftly sprang into recovery in the spring and by the close of the summer season is estimated to have nearly returned to pre-pandemic business levels. The effect of the reopening has thus been similar to the neighbouring countries as well as the eurozone as a whole.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Economics

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

What it takes for a brand to be loved and lovable

Consumers expect their love brands to motivate them towards more climate-friendly behaviour.


5 h
Miroslav "Meky" Žbirka in 2018

Legendary Slovak singer dubbed "the fifth member of the Beatles" dies

Slovaks and Czechs mourn the death of popular singer Miroslav “Meky” Žbirka.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Employers will be able to check their staff's Covid passes

The changes still need to be approved by the parliament.


21 h

News digest: New powers for hygienists and Covid pass checks at workplaces

Some experts consider coalition-endorsed measures weak. Daily caseload breaks the pandemic’s record. University students protest against planned reform.


21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad