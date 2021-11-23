A singer was to pay her manager a fee, the court stopped it

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide, your key to understanding the Slovak business environment. For more information visit our online shop.
The ranking of law firms in intellectual property (IP) law has been compiled based on several measurable criteria. Law firms with a turnover of more than half a million euros were considered for the ranking. Aside from the turnover, the number of lawyers working in the firm and the number of transactions in IP law with a reward higher than €7,000 were among the criteria.
IP: 10 largest law firms
- HAVEL & PARTNERS
- Allen & Overy
- STANĚK VETRÁK & PARTNERI
- TaylorWessing e/n/w/c
- Paul Q
- BRICHTA & PARTNERS
- IKRÉNYI & REHÁK
- RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
- PETERKA & PARTNERS
- HKV Law Firm
* ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of IP deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)
The largest also dealt with pirated videos on YouTube
The largest law firm in IP law is Havel & Partners. The firm has a mandate from the Alphabet company, which runs the search engine and other online services under the Google brand.
“The provided legal services are mostly linked to the assessment and setting of the conditions for the use of products, their development, the widening of their functionality and modifications,” Štěpán Štarha, partner Havel & Partners, explained.
A large part of the agenda is the IP protection of a company in the Alphabet group, as well as third parties, mostly authors publishing on YouTube, he added.