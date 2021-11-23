A singer was to pay her manager a fee, the court stopped it

In the intellectual property area, the largest law firms report several interesting transactions.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

This article was published in Investment Advisory Guide, your key to understanding the Slovak business environment. For more information visit our online shop.

The ranking of law firms in intellectual property (IP) law has been compiled based on several measurable criteria. Law firms with a turnover of more than half a million euros were considered for the ranking. Aside from the turnover, the number of lawyers working in the firm and the number of transactions in IP law with a reward higher than €7,000 were among the criteria.

IP: 10 largest law firms HAVEL & PARTNERS Allen & Overy STANĚK VETRÁK & PARTNERI TaylorWessing e/n/w/c Paul Q BRICHTA & PARTNERS IKRÉNYI & REHÁK RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS PETERKA & PARTNERS HKV Law Firm * ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of IP deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

The largest also dealt with pirated videos on YouTube

The largest law firm in IP law is Havel & Partners. The firm has a mandate from the Alphabet company, which runs the search engine and other online services under the Google brand.

“The provided legal services are mostly linked to the assessment and setting of the conditions for the use of products, their development, the widening of their functionality and modifications,” Štěpán Štarha, partner Havel & Partners, explained.

A large part of the agenda is the IP protection of a company in the Alphabet group, as well as third parties, mostly authors publishing on YouTube, he added.