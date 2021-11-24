Top M&A deals in Slovakia: The sale of Aupark and Bistro.sk

The developers of the game Fortnite bought a Slovak company, Austrians entered a firm producing compostable plastics. The largest law firms were involved in these projects.

Despite the persisting Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted several completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A), transaction advisory dominated the references of the largest law firms in Slovakia in the past year.

M&A: 10 largest law firms TaylorWessing e/n/w/c HAVEL & PARTNERS HKV Law Firm Allen & Overy Dentons Europe CS LLP Kinstellar White & Case RELEVANS RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS Hillbridges * ranking created based on the following criteria (values for 2020): number of M&A deals with regard to reward law firm received for them (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practicing > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practicing < 3 years (4% weight)

There are more than 100 such references in total, as stems from the data provided to the English-language newspaper The Slovak Spectator and the Sme daily. The ranking of the largest law firms was compiled based on objectively measurable criteria, such as sales revenues, the number of attorneys, the number of deals, and more.

Media market faced changes

The Penta investment group left the Petit Press publishing house, which issues The Slovak Spectator and Sme, in April 2021. It sold its 34-percent stock to the publishing house’s managers, investor Marek Václavík and the Pluralis fund, which is managed by the Media Development Investment Fund, a New York-registered non-profit investment fund for independent media. The purchasers – Alexej Fulmek and Peter Mačinga of Petit Press, and Václavík – were advised by the MCL law firm.

The media market saw other ownership changes after the sale of three Slovak radio stations – Vlna, Jemné and Európa 2 – was announced earlier this year. They were all considered part of the portfolio of media outlets close to the investor J&T Private Equity Group.