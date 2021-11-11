Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
11. Nov 2021 at 17:17  I Premium content

German companies still make the largest contribution to state coffers in Slovakia

Investors are more cautious in terms of investments, but they have ambitious hiring plans.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The Bratislava plant of Volkswagen maintained strict measures also in the summer. The Bratislava plant of Volkswagen maintained strict measures also in the summer. (Source: TASR)

While Covid-19 continues to affect companies operating in Slovakia, it has not been the most important factor for the biggest companies when planning their operation.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, most of them expect an increase in revenues, profit, employment and investments.

“Covid-19 is still here and still plays a very important role even today, but companies have already made a positive shift compared to the previous year,” said Eva Kusá, senior tax consultant at the tax and audit advisory company BMB Partners, when introducing the results of its annual TAXparency report.

The report, subtitled Who Finances the State, presents the Top 200 biggest Slovak non-financial companies and the Top 100 biggest Slovak financial companies for 2020. These report total revenues of €79.1 billion, 12.5 percent down compared to 2019, tax experts attributing this decline to the impacts of the pandemic and the chip crisis.

(Source: )

Contrary to this, total income taxes and levies, either those paid by the 300 biggest companies or their employees, increased by almost 13 percent to €5.4 billion. Judita Kuchtová, tax advisor at BMB Partners, ascribes this increase to the growth in income and payroll taxes paid by private individuals.

"The composition of the Top 300 companies in 2019 and 2020 is different when the latter had about 46,000 employees more," said Kuchtová.

(Source: )

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Economics

Top stories

News digest: Slovaks mourn deceased singer Žbirka

Parliament did not pass the law “on assistance to pregnant women“. Slovak politicians honoured veterans.


5 h
Illustrative stock photo

What it takes for a brand to be loved and lovable

Consumers expect their love brands to motivate them towards more climate-friendly behaviour.


13 h
Illustrative stock photo

Employers will be able to check their staff's Covid passes

The changes still need to be approved by the parliament.


10. nov
Miroslav "Meky" Žbirka in 2018

Legendary Slovak singer dubbed "the fifth member of the Beatles" dies

Slovaks and Czechs mourn the death of popular singer Miroslav “Meky” Žbirka.


12 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad