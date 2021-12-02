Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Dec 2021 at 7:04  I Premium content

Yes, Andersen visited Bratislava. The rest is just fairy tales

The famous Danish author found inspiration for The Little Match Girl in the Slovak capital, people have been told for years.

author
Peter Getting
External contributor
Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen loved travelling, but he did stay long in Bratislava (Source: Royal Danish Library in Copenhagen )

"Hans Christian Andersen fell in love with Bratislava. Your city is a fairy tale. This is how he once addressed the people of Bratislava, who welcomed him to the grounds of their city," the Slovak press wrote back then.

Today, a reader will learn on the Internet: "Awkward truth: the saddest fairy tale arose in Bratislava! During a walk through the city, the writer noticed a little girl selling matches on the street. The visit to Bratislava inspired Andersen to write The Little Match Girl and The Ugly Duckling."

Bratislava

