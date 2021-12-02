Yes, Andersen visited Bratislava. The rest is just fairy tales

Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen loved travelling, but he did stay long in Bratislava (Source: Royal Danish Library in Copenhagen )

"Hans Christian Andersen fell in love with Bratislava. Your city is a fairy tale. This is how he once addressed the people of Bratislava, who welcomed him to the grounds of their city," the Slovak press wrote back then.

Today, a reader will learn on the Internet: "Awkward truth: the saddest fairy tale arose in Bratislava! During a walk through the city, the writer noticed a little girl selling matches on the street. The visit to Bratislava inspired Andersen to write The Little Match Girl and The Ugly Duckling."