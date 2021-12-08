Eat, dance and drink. Slovakia's intangible heritage has expanded

Six new things were inscribed in the intangible cultural heritage list in early December.

Slovakia’s list of intangible cultural heritage has lengthened after a shepherd’s mug, črpák, and six other items were added in the first days of December.

“Slovakia is extremely rich in traditions,” said Culture Minister Natália Milanová, expressing hope that more extraordinary traditions and items would be added to the list in the future.

There are 32 heritage items on the list today, ranging from music and dances to events and ornaments. The latest additions include:

Črpák – a wooden mug with a decorated handle used by shepherds.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/on2w33kMEYM

Trdelník from Skalica – a popular pastry resembling a spit cake coated in walnuts or sugar, which has been made in Skalica for nearly two centuries. Its origin goes back to Romania though. In 2007, the Skalica pastry obtained the EU’s protected geographical indication.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/8jG7P3NU2aQ

In mid-December, the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will decide on whether falconry, as a living human heritage, will be added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

It was the United Arab Emirates that submitted the nomination, and Slovakia is one of more than 20 countries joining the effort.