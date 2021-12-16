Slovaks have unearthed Bronze Age treasure

This very old jewellery will be displayed in the Trenčín Museum.

The recently discovered jewellery in Trenčín Region dates back to the 12th century BC. (Source: Trenčín Museum)

For three millennia nobody has managed, until recently, to stumble upon bronze jewellery in one locality within Trenčín Region.

Twelve artefacts have been unearthed by archaeologist Juraj Malec from the Trenčín Museum in cooperation with the Hradiská civic organisation and the Trenčín office of the Monuments Board, as part of research aiming to uncover and save archaeological finds in unexplored localities.

“Recently, we have been working in the mountain environment within the Trenčín Region,” Malec told the My Trenčín website.

After conservation and partial restoration, the jewellery should be exhibited in the museum.

Full jewellery set

Archaeologists dug up a block of clay with the treasure hoard inside so as not to damage the objects. They transported the block to the Trenčín Museum, where they broke it up.

“The hoard contained a full jewellery set for a woman’s outfit,” Malec said, adding that it had belonged to a wealthy woman.

A big clasp dominated the set. Other jewellery pieces, including two torcs, two bracelets and a multi-piece headband, were fastened to the clasp. Archaeologists also found two earrings, a pendant and two bosses.

Buried for 3,000 years

The fact that the precious objects remain discovered for 3,000 years – not even by detectorists hunting illegally for treasure on ancient sites – is equally fascinating to experts. They used publicly available data to localise the fortified settlement where the jewellery was unearthed.

The valuables were most likely placed in the ground temporarily to prevent them from being stolen by an enemy at a time of danger. But once the threat vanished, their owner did not return to dig them up.

“The bronze objects are in very good condition,” Peter Martinisko, head of the Trenčín Museum, told My Trenčín. Hence, it should not take long for museum visitors to see the Bronze Age jewellery.