Slovakia has high hydrogen ambitions in road transport

The sports car and unique hydrogen bus made in Slovakia highlights of country’s Expo show.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Slovak government is explicit in its ambition of becoming a leader in the development and usage of hydrogen technologies in road transport. So much so that two hydrogen vehicles were the main lures of its exhibition at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.​

Investment Advisory Guide Well-arranged information about the economy, labour market, investor support, legislation, and real estate as well as investment opportunities in Slovakia. For more details visit our online shop.

​The sports car and the bus, both made in Slovakia, are equipped with unique tanks developed by experts from the Technical University of Košice (TUKE) in cooperation with innovative local companies.

The basic advantage of using hydrogen in transport is the zero production of emissions during its reaction in the fuel cell. The sports car and bus are equipped with lowpressure metal hydride tanks. This concept of hydrogen storage requires

intelligent temperature management, which not only removes heat but also supplies it. The main advantage of this solution is high storage security and the relatively low energy requirements of storage compared to high pressure tanks.

Related article

Related article Slovakia betting on hydrogen Read more

“The bus is completely functional and can be deployed tomorrow,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS). He hopes that before the end of his ministerial term in 2024 at least one mediumsized town in Slovakia will be able to replace local public transport with hydrogen buses.

Hydrogen bus