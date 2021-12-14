Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Dec 2021 at 7:00  I Premium content

Slovakia has high hydrogen ambitions in road transport

The sports car and unique hydrogen bus made in Slovakia highlights of country’s Expo show.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The first Slovak hydrogen bus The first Slovak hydrogen bus (Source: TASR)

The Slovak government is explicit in its ambition of becoming a leader in the development and usage of hydrogen technologies in road transport. So much so that two hydrogen vehicles were the main lures of its exhibition at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.​

Investment Advisory Guide

Well-arranged information about the economy, labour market, investor support, legislation, and real estate as well as investment opportunities in Slovakia. For more details visit our online shop.

​The sports car and the bus, both made in Slovakia, are equipped with unique tanks developed by experts from the Technical University of Košice (TUKE) in cooperation with innovative local companies.

The basic advantage of using hydrogen in transport is the zero production of emissions during its reaction in the fuel cell. The sports car and bus are equipped with lowpressure metal hydride tanks. This concept of hydrogen storage requires
intelligent temperature management, which not only removes heat but also supplies it. The main advantage of this solution is high storage security and the relatively low energy requirements of storage compared to high pressure tanks.

Related articleSlovakia betting on hydrogen Read more 

“The bus is completely functional and can be deployed tomorrow,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS). He hopes that before the end of his ministerial term in 2024 at least one mediumsized town in Slovakia will be able to replace local public transport with hydrogen buses.

Hydrogen bus

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Economics

Top stories

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, PM Eduard Heger and Finance Minister Igor Matovič present the restored First Aid+ scheme.

State will assist small businesses that need to be closed

They should receive financial assistance for the period they were forced to close.


17 h

News digest: Older pupils switch to remote learning

The Delta wave seems to be receding, but Omicron poses a threat. The Largest in Business rankings are out.


17 h
PM Eduard Heger assists with Covid vaccination in the northern-Slovak municipality of Ivachnová.

Slovakia’s half-hearted lockdown continues as Delta appears to recede

The vaccinated can now do more, but they can’t go to school.


21 h
Illustrative stock photo

Third wave passes peak but Omicron still ahead

The number of the infected may start to rise again in January.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad