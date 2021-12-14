Long-awaited highway tunnel near Žilina will be completed later

The constructor needs to solve several problems, and it is not clear how much the repairs will cost.

The Višňové tunnel, part of the cross-country D1 highway near Žilina, will not be put into operation in late 2023 as originally planned.

The reason is that the detailed diagnostics of the construction site revealed the need to repair several sections. The current constructor of the stretch between Lietavská Lúčla and Dubná Skala, the company Skanska SK, cannot say how much the work will cost, the TASR newswire reported.

Given the necessary repair work, head of the National Highway Company (NDS), Juraj Tlapa, could not say when the tunnel will be finished. They first need to find a technical solution to eliminate the revealed errors; then it will be possible to state the length of the delay. The technical solution will also determine the final price for the repairs.

Too many mistakes

The detailed diagnostics of the construction focused on three areas: the primary lining of the tunnel, the secondary lining of the tunnel, and the drainage pipes.