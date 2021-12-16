Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Dec 2021 at 11:19  I Premium content

Surgeries shunted back again as Covid cases fill up hospitals

Doctors unable to say when massive backlog might be cleared.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Doctors have said they have no idea when they will be able to clear a massive backlog of delayed medical procedures amid warnings tens of thousands of people may see operations and examinations postponed as a result of Slovakia’s third wave of Covid infections.

Last month, healthcare officials ordered a stop to all non-urgent medical procedures in Slovak hospitals as they began to fill with Covid patients amid record infection rates.

As of December 15, there were 3,107 patients in hospital with Covid. Although the figure had been falling gradually over the previous seven days and some experts believe that the peak of the third wave may now have been reached, doctors have told The Slovak Spectator the effects of so many hospitalisations on non-Covid treatments is still being felt.

“We believe that the postponement of planned surgeries will be as short as possible,” Dr Róbert Čellár of the Louis Pasteur University Hospital in Košice, told The Slovak Spectator.

“As soon as possible [after] the third wave, we will contact patients and order new hospitalization dates. Of course, we cannot say the exact date [the rescheduled procedures will take place] at this time.”

He added the hospital was doing all it could to minimise the number of postponed surgeries.

“Our aim is to treat the maximum number of non-Covid patients whose medical condition requires surgery,” he said. “Procedures for patients with oncological and emergency conditions, or with infections, have not been postponed, and we have also treated patients with other diseases whose postponement could negatively affect their health. At present, however, surgery is limited throughout Slovakia and therefore, of course, our patients are also affected.”

Some patients waiting since second wave

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Detention of protesting rescuer workers causes uproar

A coalition partner refused to support crucial reforms. Slovak and Czech police dissolve a gang of VAT fraudsters robbing both countries of millions.


19 h

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


15. dec
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad