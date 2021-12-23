Šťastné a veselé Vianoce! 'Tis the season

Listen as five foreigners explore the holiday season in this podcast special.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

From bathtub carp to the gift-bearing baby Jesus, Christmas is full of surprises for Slovakia's new residents. These are just a couple of the many Christmas traditions discussed in the latest episode of Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky. Host Jeremy Hill takes us around the world through the experiences of his five guests: Rahel Lema from Ethiopia, Cristian Estrella from Argentina, Svetlana Cruz from the Philippines, Cristina Martínez Fuentes from Spain and Martin Linkov from Bulgaria.

In the episode, you'll discover that while Ethiopians are celebrating the new year in September, Filipinos are stringing up lights and playing Christmas songs, and as Slovakia shuts down for Christmas Eve, young people in Spain and Argentina are heading out for a night on the town.

Of course, what they all have in common is a love for the holidays. These transplants are in awe of the variety of traditions Slovakia has to offer, from the festiveness of the Christmas markets to the dignified quiet of Christmas dinner. The grandeur of the season helps them all feel at home.