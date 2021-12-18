Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Dec 2021 at 17:59

Pandemic Christmas in Slovakia: Hotels reopen, family visits allowed (Q&A)

Here is what you need to know about the measures coming into force on Christmas Day.

Radka Minarechová
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

With the arrival of Christmas, another package of measures has come into force, applying from December 25 to January 9.

The government has eased conditions for the fully vaccinated and those who recently recovered from Covid: they will be able to travel to the mountains and stay in hotels, allowed to open again as of Christmas Day, December 25.

With changes to curfew rules applicable from December 17, family visits will be possible although epidemiologists are calling on people to be cautious when meeting.

Schools will remain closed for the Christmas holidays until Monday, January 10.

Yet, if the number of people in hospitals reaches 3,800, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) will be able to “pull the handbrake,” which means that strict measures for everyone will be reintroduced.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about this Christmas in Slovakia. If you do not find any answer you are searching for, check our earlier Q&A.

In the text below, we answer the following questions:

TRAVEL

Can I visit my family during the Christmas holidays, even if they live in a different district?

