Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Dec 2021 at 17:27

New buses will soon travel the streets of the capital

The interior of the new buses is air-conditioned and equipped with 39 hygienic leatherette seats and stainless steel handles.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

New, almost 18-metre-long buses will soon transport passengers in the streets of Bratislava.

From the overall order of 70 Otokar Kent C. buses, the first eight have arrived and the others will be delivered gradually in the next year, said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo and chair of the board of directors of Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB), the capital's public transport company, Martin Rybanský.

“These are modern, low-floor buses with high-performance air-conditioning and modern technologies,” said Rybanský, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The first supplied buses will be travelling the streets of Bratislava in the upcoming weeks,” he noted, adding that the buses will be deployed to lines with capacity problems. New buses will replace the older ones in the vehicle park of the company.

Vallo says the new and modern public transport vehicles should motivate inhabitants and visitors of Bratislava to use public transport more.

WiFi connection and USB chargers

Following a public procurement, the Bratislava city carrier signed a framework agreement with Otokar Otomotiv in May for the purchase of 70 new low-floor, low-emission and capacity buses. According to the carrier, this purchase means the final farewell to the old Karosa buses in the streets of Bratislava. The price of one new Otokar Kent C articulated bus is €254,950.

The interior of the new buses is air-conditioned and equipped with 39 hygienic leatherette seats and stainless steel handles. There are also blue seats reserved for passengers with reduced mobility and reserved areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles. Other amenities include WiFi, USB chargers and an APC system for automatic passenger counting.

The buses are also equipped with a camera and informational system, including detectors for the visually impaired and the blind. The information system will include external, full-colour information boards and new internal information panels, which display the current departures of other relevant lines in real-time.

The vehicles will meet the Euro VI level D emission standard, the most stringent one according to the carrier.

Bratislava

