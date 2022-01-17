Booster dose opens way to vast benefits. These are Slovakia's measures against Omicron (Q & A)

The new OP+ regime grants benefits to people with three doses or a combination of vaccine and recovery from Covid. Rules should apply all through the wave, government promises.

Entry conditions change as the Omicron wave is set to arrive in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

With the Omicron variant expected to become dominant in Slovakia in the coming weeks, the government is preparing for the new pandemic wave with new measures.

These are expected to come into force on Wednesday, January 19 and to remain in place during the entire Omicron wave. The government is promising to not introduce any more lockdowns.

Those fully vaccinated against Covid and recovered from the disease will be given access to most shops and services, as well as mass events held around the country. Yet, there are certain changes for the validity of the certificates. In addition, there will be a new regime, requiring an extra certificate for full vaccination or recovery status.

The Slovak Spectator put together answers to what applies to people in various life situations:

Basic rules Starting February 1, the vaccination certificate will be valid for 9 months from the last vaccination .

. The status of those recovered from Covid will apply to people who have had Covid not more than 180 days prior and have not been vaccinated .

will apply to people who have had Covid . The test result is valid for 48 hours for antigen tests, 72 hours for PCR/LAMP tests .

. Shops, services and mass events will follow four entry regimes: basic, OTP, OP and OP+ (find the explanation below).

Entry regimes: Basic: everyone regardless of being vaccinated, tested or recovered from Covid OTP (vaccinated, tested, recovered): people who have: been fully vaccinated against Covid: at least 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); at least 21 days have passed since receiving the single-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); at least 14 days have passed since receiving at least one dose of the Covid vaccine within 180 days since recovery from Covid, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); children younger than 12 years and two months and people with a contraindication against the Covid vaccine with a confirmation and a negative Covid test (PCR/LAMP test not older than 72 hours, antigen not older than 48 hours) belong to this group as well;

tested negative (PCR/LAMP test not older than 72 hours, antigen not older than 48 hours);

recovered from Covid in the past 180 days and have it confirmed with a positive PCR test result; children younger than 12: a confirmation issued by their paediatrician based on a positive antigen test issued before November 15, 2021 is also accepted.

OP (vaccinated, recovered): people who have: been fully vaccinated against Covid: at least 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); at least 21 days have passed since receiving the single-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); at least 14 days have passed since receiving at least one dose of the Covid vaccine within 180 days since recovery from Covid, but no more than nine months ( until February 1: 12 months); children younger than 12 years and two months and people with a contraindication against the Covid vaccine with a confirmation and a negative Covid test (PCR/LAMP test not older than 72 hours, antigen not older than 48 hours) belong to this group as well

recovered from Covid in the past 180 days and have it confirmed with a positive PCR test result; children younger than 12: a confirmation issued by their paediatrician based on a positive antigen test issued before November 15, 2021 is also accepted.

OP+: people who: have been fully vaccinated and: have received the booster shot; have a negative Covid test; have recovered from Covid in the past 180 days;

have a contraindication against the Covid vaccine with a confirmation and a negative Covid test;

are children younger than 18 years and two months who have been fully vaccinated;

are children aged 6 to 12 years and two months with a negative Covid test;

are children younger than 6 years (no test necessary).

At work

For now, the entry to workplaces is following the OTP regime.

Those not vaccinated and not recovered should be tested at least once a week. The cabinet planned to change this interval to 2 tests weekly, but this change is not certain for now. As soon as the changes are announced, The Slovak Spectator will report on them.

Questions & answers

What am I allowed to do if I’m neither vaccinated nor recently recovered from Covid?