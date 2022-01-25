Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
25. Jan 2022 at 17:01  I Premium content

Slovak, Catholic, and aging. But some of the 2021 census is a surprise (+graphs)

The data also revealed that almost 4 percent of inhabitants were not born in Slovakia.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Archive of Sme)

The Statistics Office has started to publish the first more detailed results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The data that the inhabitants of Slovakia reported on themselves between February and October of last year show that there are more women than men living in Slovakia; that the Slovak population is aging and that the number of people with no religious faith has increased since the last census in 2011.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The 2021 census results also show that 5,449,270 people were residing permanently in Slovakia.

There are 2,890 municipalities in the country. More people live in urban dwellings than in the countryside.


From the overall number of inhabitants, 49 percent are men and 51 percent are women.

As for the marital status of Slovakia's inhabitants, the census shows that about 40 percent of people are married, while a bigger part (44.39 percent) is unmarried.

Age of the population

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2021 census

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia improved in the corruption perceptions ranking

Slovakia's Security Council met over development in Ukraine. Matúš Vallo will run for re-election as Bratislava mayor.


5 h
Ukrainian soldiers walking near Donetsk.

If the aggression against Ukraine is tolerated, we could be next

Of course Slovakia should be "helping Ukrainian insurgents", if it comes to that.


5 h
Ivan Mikloš

Sulík's statements on Russian sanctions cost him an advisor

Ivan Mikloš announced his decision to step down in an opinion piece.


12 h
Illustrative stock photo

Home isolation will be shorter

The decision was impacted by the Omicron variant.


24. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad