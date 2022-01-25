Slovak, Catholic, and aging. But some of the 2021 census is a surprise (+graphs)

The data also revealed that almost 4 percent of inhabitants were not born in Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Statistics Office has started to publish the first more detailed results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The data that the inhabitants of Slovakia reported on themselves between February and October of last year show that there are more women than men living in Slovakia; that the Slovak population is aging and that the number of people with no religious faith has increased since the last census in 2011.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The 2021 census results also show that 5,449,270 people were residing permanently in Slovakia.

There are 2,890 municipalities in the country. More people live in urban dwellings than in the countryside.



From the overall number of inhabitants, 49 percent are men and 51 percent are women.

As for the marital status of Slovakia's inhabitants, the census shows that about 40 percent of people are married, while a bigger part (44.39 percent) is unmarried.

Age of the population