Weekend: Which big stars will gig in Bratislava and Prague in 2022?

As usual, you will also find weekend hiking tips in the Spectacular Slovakia Roundup.

A lookout point on the hike to the Babky peak in the Western Tatras on January 23, 2022. (Source: Erika Ďurčová for TASR)

This week, we are writing about unusual rock formations, 2022 concerts in Slovakia, and a Bratislava cultural centre.

Climbers conquer an icefall near the Letanovce Mill in the Prielom Hornádu canyon, eastern Slovakia, on January 26, 2022. (Source: Milan Kapusta for TASR)

TRAVEL

The Rožňava rocks that stick out

As passengers look out a train window on the way to Košice from Zvolen, a massive limestone mountain outside the town of Rožňava catches their attention.

Brzotínske skaly (Brzotín Rocks), above the village of Brzotín and near some fishponds, are a part of the Slovak Karst mountain range. Unlike Matesova skala (Mates’ Rock), the highest peak in the range at 900 metres, the Brzotín Rocks have an elevation of just under 600 m.

However, since 1984, the area has been one of the largest nature reserves in the Slovak Karst. Because of several protected plants, it is under the highest (fifth) level of protection, which means hikers have to follow marked trails only.

Up from the rocks, hikers can enjoy views of Rožňava, Turecká (953 m), the Slaná River and the rest of the Gemer region. The hiking site is accessible from the villages of Jovice and Plešivec and from Gombasek Cave.

If hikers reach Brzotín Rock, outside Rožňava, they could see as far as the Low and High Tatras under suitable weather conditions. (Source: Milan Kapusta for TASR)

The shortest way to reach the most popular part of the Brzotín Rocks, Brzotín Rock, is to set out on a hike from Jovice. Hiking across the whole area is possible from any of the aforementioned places.

Explore hiking trails in the area.

More travel ideas

Hiking: Although it is not a high peak, a hike to the hill called Hulín, above the village of Brehy in central Slovakia, is well worth it.

Village: The manor house with its accompanying English garden is the main reason for visiting Dolná Krupá in the Trnava Region.

MUSIC

Big names to play gigs in Slovakia

In addition to Dua Lipa and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will headline the Lovestream Festival in Bratislava at the start of the summer, other stars have also been confirmed to play shows in Slovakia.

The Norwegian singer Aurora was to play a concert in Slovakia this February, but her gig has been moved to June 25. The concert will take place at A4 Studio in Bratislava, where the Runaway singer will promote her new album The Gods We Can Touch, including her latest single Giving In To The Love.

Before her, OneRepublic will visit Bratislava’s Ondrej Nepela Ice Hockey Arena. The concert was initially supposed to be held last November. The gig should now take place on May 7. Despite Covid, the band released its latest album, Human, in 2021.

The UK singer Jake Bugg, who released his latest album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, last summer, will play a concert on May 2 at Ateliér Babylon in Bratislava.

Jake Bugg performs at Grape Festival in Piešťany, western Slovakia, in 2016. (Source: Martin Palkovič for TASR)

The Lost On You and Girls Go Wild singer, LP, will return to Bratislava on July 12. The American performer’s fifth studio album, Churches, was released last December.

Earlier this week, Pohoda Festival, held at Trenčín Airport, announced that the young Norwegian superstar Sigrid, whose latest single Head on Fire featuring Griff is rotating on British radio stations, would perform at the event in July. Black Pumas, Slowthai and Wolf Alice are some other acts to play at Pohoda.

In the Czech Republic, Shawn Mendes will play a gig on April 11, Harry Styles will perform on July 15, and Enrique Iglesias will play his show on June 8. Alicia Keys will perform in Prague on June 25, just a few days after Celine Dion’s concert on June 22. Arctic Monkeys will play a Prague concert on August 18. Phoebe Bridgers has been announced as one of the performers at the Colours of Ostrava festival, at which The Killers and Princess Nokia are also scheduled to play.

Other developments from this week

The Walt Disney Company will launch its streaming service Disney+ in Slovakia.

Many productions have been made at Bojnice Castle. Check out the full list here.

Vlado Nosáľ of Queer Jane and British songwriter Boo Hewerdine have released a new song titled Hotel Art.

Slovak band Tolstoys will release its second album next month, but the group has dropped another single from the album called Gentle, which is seen as a feminist anthem.

BRATISLAVA

Makeover of Rača’s socialist cultural centre

A cultural hub and a library, housed in a 1984 building on Žarnovická Street in the Bratislava borough Rača will undergo renovation.

A cultural centre from 1984 on Žarnovická Street. (Source: Bratislava borough of Rača)

“The building is very energy-intensive, the premises are overheated in the summer and unheated in the winter. The outdoor amphitheatre is in an unsatisfactory condition and the capacity of the premises is insufficient,” the Rača borough said.

Half a year since local authorities announced an architectural design competition, the winner has been announced. Out of 11 ateliers, the young.s atelier has been selected to breathe new life into the building located in between a block of flats from the eighties and the old part of Rača.

After its reconstruction, the cultural centre will have four parts: a library, premises for clubs, a room for 160 people, and a café. The amphitheatre, which has not been used for most of the year, will become a community yard where people can spend their free time in any type of weather.

Bratislava in short

The popular brewery restaurant Meštiansky Pivovar on Dunajská Street in Bratislava is for sale due to financial problems caused by Covid. (HN)

SCANDI, a festival promoting films from northern Europe, takes places in Slovak cinemas, including four in Bratislava, and online until the end of January.

A renovated chairlift on the Kamzík hill should reopen to tourists in March. (TASR)

WEEKEND READ

Visiting three countries at once

The Three Borders, a place where Slovakia, Austria and Hungary meet, is accessible again.

The Three Borders (Trojhraničie or Trojmedzie), a place where the countries of Slovakia, Hungary and Austria meet. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

In November 2021, the Club of Slovak Tourists marked a new touristic path to the site bypassing a fence that Hungary built along its highway as one of its anti-pandemic measures.

“I really like this place - the sheer flat fields and the fact that this place used to be a complete no-go zone during the previous totalitarian regime has a special atmosphere,” said Adriána Novotná after reaching the spot with friends.

The Slovak map app, freemap.sk, already shows the new route.

That is it for now. Have a great weekend! - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk