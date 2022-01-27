Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Jan 2022 at 17:24  I Premium content

Slovaks often find it hard to believe someone wants to live in their country

Homecoming may also not be easy because of how returning Slovaks are received at home.

Michaela Terenzani
Bratislava airportBratislava airport (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, Sme)

When I received an invitation to speak on a radio programme about people who experienced life abroad and then returned to Slovakia, I wasn't immediately sure of what I might want to say.

In my years working for The Slovak Spectator, I have heard countless stories of foreigners who live in Slovakia, as well as Slovaks who have returned to Slovakia from abroad. Does it even make sense to seek a single pattern in those stories?

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Sure, Slovakia is a beautiful country, but many of us would probably make do without its beauty, if they could find comfort in the roar of the North Sea, a Sunday walk along the Thames, or a view of Prague Castle every day.

In this country, no return home is overlooked, which I suppose makes Slovakia different from more successful or more confident countries. If you return home to France or the Netherlands, people around you are not likely to keep asking what made you do it. It's clear to them: where else would you want to live?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: NATO considers troops in Slovakia

5,000 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients. Bratislava Region suburban buses stay free in February.


2 h
The crowd gathered in front of the Presidential Palace.

Opposition protest lured hundreds to downtown Bratislava

The organiser, the opposition party Smer, wants to launch a petition for snap election referendum.


9 h
Illustrative stock photo

Stress, anxiety and depression. The pandemic has affected more than Slovaks’ physical health

Psychologists and therapists have had to adjust too: some are offering therapy online.


11 h
The three largest banks in Slovakia will launch instant payments on February 1 of this year.

Money in your account in seconds. Instant payments are about to become reality

Three Slovak banks will launch instant payments on February 1.


26. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad