Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. Jan 2022 at 9:31

A simple 'hi' to invisible people on the streets is a big help

Respect homeless people and show them you see them, says psychologist Milota Dubovská.

Related: Frustrated Slovak carers I Podcast: Homeless people and mental health I Glossary

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Homeless people on Michalská Street in Bratislava on January 17, 2022.Homeless people on Michalská Street in Bratislava on January 17, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Milota Dubovská, a psychologist working for the Proti Prúdu organisation, was moved by the story of an athlete who ended up on the street after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“He sells Nota Bene [a magazine sold by homeless people] to survive,” she says.

People often believe homeless people are lazy and that they choose a life on the streets, but this is far from the truth. External factors are to blame, Dubovská says.

“It can happen to anyone,” the expert adds.

Listen to the Spectator College podcast:

Homeless people are also likely to develop mental health problems, but resolving the issue of housing can help these “invisible” people break out of the vicious circle of homelessness, according to Dubovská.

“Unfortunately, many will not live to see a home,” says the psychologist, who, in this latest Spectator College podcast, calls on people to respect the homeless.

Exam topic: Health Care

Other study materials:

From heroes to zeroes: Frustrated carers feel lack of public support Read more  Glossary: From a clap to a slap: Carers frustrated by Slovaks' view of them Read more 

The Spectator College is a programme designed to support the study and teaching of English in Slovakia, as well as to inspire interest in important public issues among young people.

Spectator College

