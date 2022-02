Petra Vlhová won after ending eighth in the first run.

Petra Vlhová of Slovakia celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the gold medal in the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Source: AP/TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia’s skier Petra Vlhová won the first medal for her country at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

She dominated women’s slalom race, moving to the first place after finishing eighth in the first run.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria ended second (+0.08 s) and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland third (+0.12 s).

The Slovak Spectator will be updating this report.