Losing my religion in Slovakia

Slovakia is traditionally viewed as the more religious part of the one-time common Czecho-Slovak state. Yet the latest census shows the country is becoming more atheist and this shift will likely be irreversible.

This story was produced in partnership withReporting Democracy, a cross-border journalism platform run by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.

Population data since 1989 has supported the stereotypical view that Slovaks are the more religious people of the onetime common Czecho-Slovak state. However, Slovakia's latest census, whose preliminary results were released on January 20, shows that the number of people without any religious affiliation has increased significantly over the past decade, during which time the Roman Catholic Church, the one most Slovak citizens claim allegiance to, lost some 300,000 believers.

“It is not a drastic drop of the like seen in the Czech Republic, where the number of people who claim allegiance to the church is down steeply,” says Miroslav Tížik, a sociologist of religion at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

However, Tížik points out it is possible to observe a linear decrease in the number of Slovaks who claim allegiance to the Roman Catholic Church, meaning he expects a further fall over the coming decade.

And rather than the much-discussed topics surrounding abortion and the rights of sexual minorities in society, the sociologist sees natural developments as principally behind this decline.

Catholic concentrations

In 2021, 1.3 million people in Slovakia, which translates into 23.8 percent of its inhabitants, did not claim allegiance to any church. In 2011, that number was 725,000 people, or 13.4 percent.

The Roman Catholic Church, which remains the largest and most influential religious organisation in the country based on the census results, lost some 300,000 members since the census 10 years previously. The 2021 census showed that there are 3.04 million people claiming allegiance to the Roman Catholic Church, which is about 55.8 percent of Slovakia’s population. Ten years ago, that figure was 3.347 million people, or about 62 percent.