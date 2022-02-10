Former foreign affairs minister and diplomat Eduard Kukan died

An elegant politician and great person left, several politicians commented.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Eduard Kukan, long-term diplomat and politician, has died at the age of 82 years.

The cause of his death was probably heart failure, the SITA newswire reported.

Kukan graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1968, where he learnt the Swahili language. He then received a doctorate in law from the Faculty of Law of the Charles University in Prague, and in 1993 he received an honorary doctorate in law from Upsala College in the USA.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Kukan served as foreign affairs minister in 1994, then 1998-2006, i.e. during both governments led by Mikuláš Dzurinda. He also attended the accession talks to the European Union and NATO. In 2004, he unsuccessfully ran for president.

Related article

Related article Slovak EU entry talks begin Read more

He represented the SDKÚ party in the parliament and in the years 2009 and 2014-2019 he served as MEP.

Kukan had a rich diplomatic career, with his diplomatic posts including Zambia, the United States and Ethiopia. He also served as permanent representative to the United Nations and in 1999, he was appointed UN Special Envoy on Kosovo, alongside Carl Bildt.

Moreover, Kukan was a teacher at the Faculty of Law of Comenius University in Bratislava.

Death of an elegant politician

Eduard Kukan: The Diplomat Read more

Dzurinda called Kukan an elegant politician, but particularly a good person. He also described him as a diplomat-gentleman.

“He contributed to the renaissance of Slovakia and its accession to the EU and NATO,” Dzurinda said, as quoted by the TASR newswire, expressing his sympathies to the bereaved.

Ivan Mikloš, who served as a finance minister for the Dzurinda governments, said that Kukan was not only a great diplomat and politician of the European format, but a great person.

“I can’t believe it,” commented incumbent foreign affairs minister, Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), recalling their recent meeting in town. “Edo was, as always, smiling and in a good mood. And now, the years-long foreign affairs minister, diplomat and member of both our and European parliaments is no longer with us.”

He expressed his sympathies to the entire family.