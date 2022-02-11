Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Feb 2022

Everything you need to know about skiing in Slovakia

Our detailed ranking also reveals the longest slope and the best facility when it comes to value for money.

Ján Pallo
Jasná ski resortJasná ski resort (Source: Courtesy of TMR)

Which ski resort in Slovakia offers the best value for money, and where can you find the longest slope in the country?

The authors of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guides have prepared an overview of the largest ski centres in Slovakia. All 14 ski centres mentioned have a transport capacity exceeding 6,000 skiers per hour or an overall length of slopes exceeding 8 kilometres. Most of the ski resorts are in the Tatras region, which is covered in our special travel guide.

The ranking resulted in more than just an overview of the largest ski centres. The results have shown which slope is the longest in Slovakia, where the longest slopes for night skiing are, and how the prices of ski passes have changed over time. The analysis also includes a comparison of slope difficulty, the capacity of the ski centres and the overall length of cable cars and ski lifts.

The managers of the ski centres have also unveiled the novelties they have introduced for visitors in recent years and what skiers can look forward to in the near future.

The most significant investment is ongoing in the Jasná ski resort. The ski centre is building a new 15-place cable car Biela púť – Priehyba, expected to start working during the next winter season.

"The new cable car will significantly increase the comfort and transport capacity in the centre and resolve the complicated exit at the northern side of Chopok," said the head of the Jasná mountain resort, Jiří Trumpeš.

Related article Tasting Slovak snow (Spectacular Slovakia - travel guide) Read more 

The ski centres Bachledova Dolina and Malinô Brdo are also planning to extend their slopes.

Longest slope

The three longest slopes in Slovakia are in the High Tatras and in Jasná.

