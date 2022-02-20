Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Feb 2022

Four years after Kuciak's murder, hostility towards journalists is back

The corruption that Kuciak wrote about is the real high treason.

Beata Balogová
Martina Kušnárová and Ján Kuciak, the couple murdered in February 2018 in connection to Kuciak's journalistic work. Martina Kušnárová and Ján Kuciak, the couple murdered in February 2018 in connection to Kuciak's journalistic work. (Source: TASR)

Some may have expected to tire of remembering the murdered journalist or that we would run out of words and the trauma would relent.

But the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová remains an unfinished story for society. That is why we keep going back to it, with our questions. How could this happen? What crime will this society allow to happen if the murder of a journalist does not change it?

Four years ago we said we had come to a crossroad and decide what kind of country we wanted to be. We got stuck at that crossroad. What is more, it is not clear at the moment what kind of society the noisier part of the country will opt for.

The man who created fertile ground for Marian Kočner, the man who faces charges of having ordered the murder, now labels journalists an organised criminal group. People who failed to protect Ján Kuciak and prevent the police from being abused for screening journalists are political victims in his view.

The latter-day yellow stars

Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

