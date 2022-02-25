Items in shopping cart: View
25. Feb 2022 at 10:57

Covid has failed to shut down student firms

Despite a pandemic, more students have got involved in business-focused programmes run by Junior Achievement Slovakia.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Junior Achievement Slovakia runs the Applied Economics programme that supports the establishment of student firms.Junior Achievement Slovakia runs the Applied Economics programme that supports the establishment of student firms. (Source: Junior Achievement Slovakia)

Unlike schools that began to struggle providing distance learning after Covid 19-induced closures, online teaching was not a major problem for Junior Achievement Slovakia.

“We’ve run online teaching for 15 years,” the non-profit organisation’s head, Eva Vargová, says.

Junior Achievement Slovakia has offered various business-related programmes to students and teachers for 30 years; its flagship programme is Applied Economics.

Listen to the Spectator College podcast:

However, as a result of the pandemic the organisation had to lay-off some employees, deal with funding issues, and help overworked teachers and frustrated pupils.

Vargová argues that student firms, which are set up at schools as part of Applied Economics, have become better, more ecologically aware, and have developed a greater online presence over the past two years.

“We do not create [product] ideas. It’s the students themselves who see a problem in their community, or feel they need to do something for the environment, and come up with a solution,” she says.

Junior Achievement Worldwide has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for its work.

