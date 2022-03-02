Bratislava Region says it is not as rich as it appears, wants a bigger portion of EU funds

Slovak capital is one of the most prosperous regions in the EU, but local and regional authorities cite that statistics do not match life.

The reconstruction of the Dúbravsko-Karloveská tram track is one of projects co-financed from the EU funds in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of the Bratislava City Council)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Bratislava region is statistically one of the richest regions in the European Union, but its prosperity remains on paper, not reflecting the real situation.

As a direct consequence, Bratislava and its vicinity qualifies only for a small portion of the EU funds package allocated for Slovakia. Representatives of the capital and the Bratislava Self-Governing Region (BSK) have been fighting to change the methodology for the allocation of EU funds, but without any significant result for the upcoming programming period.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“Although the Bratislava Region is statistically one of the richest regions in the EU, due to under-funding and limited access to external resources, it suffers from a high modernisation debt. This is reflected in the unsatisfactory state of public infrastructure and public services,” Lucia Forman, spokesperson of the BSK, told The Slovak Spectator.

The weakness of the methodology