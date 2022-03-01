Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. Mar 2022 at 17:26  I Premium content

Station in Košice full of refugees, mostly students from Africa

They speak of suffering and fear.

author
Kristián Sabo, Judita Čermáková
External contributor
(Source: Judita Čermáková/Korzár)

The train station in Košice has become a temporary shelter for refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

These are mostly students from third countries who decided to run from danger. They sit on the ground, lay on the stairs, standing around and looking for opportunities on how to leave Košice.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

We just wanted to study

Police are maintaining order in the station building. While reporters were present, there were no indications that there could be a problem.

“We arrived with a friend from Ukraine. We are going home, to Morocco. We are students. There is a terrible situation in Ukraine, we are fearing for our lives. We just wanted to study there and not be in a war zone,” said a student from Ukraine. “We are very glad that we were able to leave. I'm sorry I don't want to talk about it, it gives me chills.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

News digest: No need to purchase iodine pills or arrange passports, authorities calm people down

Bratislava Old Town takes steps against Russian Embassy. Public transport in the capital is free for Ukrainian refugees.


1 h
Kia Motors Slovakia

The war in Ukraine will hurt Slovakia's economy

Higher energy prices will accelerate inflation, gas flow for now.


28. feb
MiG-29 fighter jets.

Slovakia won't give its fighter jets to Ukraine, but may ground them earlier than planned

Neighbours may be asked to guard Slovakia's airspace when Russian machines are put out of operation.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

People are buying iodine pills. There is no need, the ministry responds

No deflections from the standard radiation values reported yet.


8 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad