4. Mar 2022 at 15:15

Cool your heels: Železná Studnička pond to get easy-access steps

Bratislava recreational area will have a lakeside lounging facility.

Compiled by Spectator staff
One of lakes of Železná Studienka recreational area. One of lakes of Železná Studienka recreational area. (Source: Sme)

Summertime visitors to the popular Železná Studnička recreational area in Bratislava who fancy cooling their heels in one of its scenic ponds won't have to scramble down the muddy banks any more. The council is building stairs to provide visitors with waterside seating as well as the opportunity to get to the water itself.

“The shore of this pond is extensively overgrown by greenery, and a bit contactless,” the Bratislava city council wrote on social networks. “Directly in this smaller section we want to create a space where you can soak your feet in the water or sunbathe pleasantly by the water.”

The wooden stairs, of different widths and lengths, will be installed on a steel base and will allow people to descend easily from the walking path to the pond.

The design of the stairs to be built at the fourth pond at Železná Studienka The design of the stairs to be built at the fourth pond at Železná Studienka (Source: Courtesy of MIB)

The project is part of a programme to revitalise public spaces in Bratislava called Living Places (Živé Miesta). Within it, the capital is currently refurbishing the Družba fountain in Freedom Square and the snack concession at Partizánská Lúka meadow, and is making making simple alterations to improve Hodžovo Square, in front of the Presidential Palace.

