Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Mar 2022 at 11:58  I Premium content

Another problem with European funds. EU stopped money for roads and railways

One operational programme is currently suspended but all money may be endangered in future.

author
Eva Frantová
External contributor
Preparation works for construction of track for trams in Petržalka, Bratislava (January 24, 2022).Preparation works for construction of track for trams in Petržalka, Bratislava (January 24, 2022). (Source: TASR)

Slovakia has another problem with European funds. Brussels auditors found some errors when drawing money from the Science and Research operational programme, which in 2019 became part of the Operational Programme Integrated Infrastructure (OPII).

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Until the errors are investigated, the European Commission will not pay Slovakia a cent from the ongoing European funds projects belonging to this programme.

This concerns, for example, the construction of the tram railway in Bratislava-Petržalka, the purchase of new trolleybuses and reconstruction of railways and roads. All those costs have to be paid by the Slovak state budget for now.

Slovak auditors erred

In the warning letter Index magazine possesses, Brussels speaks about serious shortage in the management and inspection of the operational programme by Slovak bodies. European controllers found errors in three specific projects that went through a Slovak audit without any bigger complications.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

European Union

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Parliament approves new legislation for further helping Ukrainian refugees

Refugees also do not have to pay municipal taxes and can open a bank account without the usual documents.


2 h
Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Foreigners' Police gradually open to all foreigners again

Agenda that can be addressed at the departments is limited, police promises they will expand it.


21 h
The Eduard Heger cabinet

Government lags behind in fulfilling anti-corruption promises

One plus is that the police launched investigations of corruption among prominent figures.


22. mar
Kyiv student Viktoriia Mamoilyk, 20, had enjoyed her university life before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The student who refused to wait for a bomb to kill her

There are only two questions that the Ukrainians keep asking today, says Viktoriia Mamoilyk, a student who fled the war.


22. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad