28. Mar 2022 at 11:39

Slovak post office will send packages with humanitarian aid to Ukraine for free

Alcohol, weapons, explosives and flammable objects cannot be sent in the packages.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Archive of Sme)

The Slovak post office service Slovenská Pošta is now offering the possibility of sending a package with humanitarian aid to Ukraine for free.

It is possible to submit these packages at all branches of Slovenská Pošta in Slovakia. The package has to have a concrete address written on it. The Ukrainian post office has decided to prioritise the delivery of such packages, announced the spokesperson for Slovak post office, Iveta Dorčáková.

The packages can be a maximum of five kilograms and “humanitarian aid” must be clearly written on it. The maximum value of the goods in the package can be €50.

“The contents can contain only humanitarian aid - stable groceries, medicine and healthcare material, food, clothes, hygienic needs,” Dorčáková said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Alcohol, weapons, explosives and inflammable objects cannot be sent in the packages.

Possible to submit also electronically

The sender of the package will fill in a dispatch note when sending the package, which also serves as a customs declaration.

“In it, the sender will write that the package is a “gift” and the value of the gift, up to €50,” she noted. When submitting a package via the electronic filing sheet, the sender should choose the option “in cash” and “payment on delivery”, thus ensuring the free receipt of the package at the post office.

The packaging material – boxes, wrapping paper, string and more – can be purchased at each post office.

“The Slovak post office is not responsible for losses, damage and not fulfilling the projected time length of transport due to the complicated situation in Ukraine,” the spokesperson summed up.

