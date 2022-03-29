Slovakia joined NATO 18 years ago. We must cherish it more than ever, defence minister says

I'm sure that if we were not NATO member country, the aggressor would look directly at us, Naď says.

Currently, it can be seen that for Slovakia joining NATO was for one of the most important events in the modern history of the country.

This is the claim of Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Slovakia joining NATO.

Korčok added that Slovakia shows that it is a responsible and solidary ally that contributes to the collective defence of all society.

“Joining NATO was our own, sovereign and free decision, with which we clearly expressed our allegiance to the West and the values of democracy, freedom and rule of law, and with which we gained the highest security guarantees,” Korčok said as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The security and stability brought to Slovakia thanks to NATO became the main pillars of the economic, social and democratic development of Slovakia, he added.

If not NATO, aggressor would look at Slovakia