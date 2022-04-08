Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Apr 2022 at 13:01 I Modified at at 14:41

Slovakia sent its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

The information has been confirmed by PM Eduard Heger.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The S-300 air defence systemThe S-300 air defence system (Source: Defence Ministry)

Slovakia has sent its S-300 missile defence system to Ukraine.

The secret transfer allegedly took two days, as the private broadcaster TV Markíza, which broke the news, reported on its website.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), who is currently on his way to Kyiv, has confirmed the information.

"It's a responsible decision with which Slovakia, as a country supportive of peace, freedom and human rights protection, provides help in the form of defence system to Ukraine and its innocent citizens, while we hope this system can help save from further aggression of the Putin regime as many innocent Ukrainians as possible," he wrote on Facebook.

He reassured that this decision does not mean Slovakia has joined the armed conflict in Ukraine, and that the defence capacity of Slovakia will be secured.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) later added that the USA will send the Patriot array to Slovakia, which will be added to the Patriot system already provided by Germany and the Netherlands.

Defence minister kept mum

Earlier this week, TV Markíza confronted Naď (OĽaNO) with video footage from Sereď (Trnava Region), where military technology resembling the S-300 system was loaded on military wagons. At the time, the minister said that they are carrying out many logistic operations to secure the operation of NATO troops coming to Slovakia, and added he had no idea what the military technology was.

Skryť Remove ad
Repairs of military technology and old Slovak howitzers. Further aid to Ukraine discussed Read more 

"We're carrying nothing to Ukraine; I'd have to know something about that," he said at the time, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Naď also said in the past that the S-300 system was to be taken to eastern Slovakia, where it was supposed to protect the airspace, but not Ukraine.

Previous threats

If Slovakia really sent its S-300 system to Ukraine, it would be the first NATO country to deliver such an important tool to fight the Russian troops.

Earlier this week, the Czech Republic distributed dozens of its T-72 tanks and BVP-1 combat vehicles to Ukraine, but these are rather outdated versions from the 1980s which were not used by the Czech army, according to Sme.

Eastern Slovakia already protected by air defence Read more 

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned the NATO countries against sending military aid to Ukraine, saying that it would consider any supplies of weapons a legitimate military target. Yet, it has failed to stop such deliveries so far.

Military

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Marian Kotleba

Kotleba is guilty and might not meet the deadline to run in the next general election

Voters who had a problem with the far right leader had already left the party, observers agree.


22 h
Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán

Orbán wins re-election, but faces isolation within the region

Responses to the war prompt a political split within the Visegrad Group, which includes Slovakia.


7. apr
Petra Matejíčková won the HRTalent award for 2021.

Young HR professional: Building corporate culture and making workers feel good

Petra Matejíčková of Packeta had little experience as she set out to create an entire department.


6. apr
Illustrative stock photo

Creating digital vulnerabilities in times of danger

In spite of many governments, politicians and NGOs calling on digital platforms to quickly remove harmful content, their legislative activity seems to go in a different direction.


7. apr

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad