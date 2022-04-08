Slovakia sent its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

The information has been confirmed by PM Eduard Heger.

Slovakia has sent its S-300 missile defence system to Ukraine.

The secret transfer allegedly took two days, as the private broadcaster TV Markíza, which broke the news, reported on its website.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), who is currently on his way to Kyiv, has confirmed the information.

"It's a responsible decision with which Slovakia, as a country supportive of peace, freedom and human rights protection, provides help in the form of defence system to Ukraine and its innocent citizens, while we hope this system can help save from further aggression of the Putin regime as many innocent Ukrainians as possible," he wrote on Facebook.

He reassured that this decision does not mean Slovakia has joined the armed conflict in Ukraine, and that the defence capacity of Slovakia will be secured.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) later added that the USA will send the Patriot array to Slovakia, which will be added to the Patriot system already provided by Germany and the Netherlands.

Defence minister kept mum

Earlier this week, TV Markíza confronted Naď (OĽaNO) with video footage from Sereď (Trnava Region), where military technology resembling the S-300 system was loaded on military wagons. At the time, the minister said that they are carrying out many logistic operations to secure the operation of NATO troops coming to Slovakia, and added he had no idea what the military technology was.

"We're carrying nothing to Ukraine; I'd have to know something about that," he said at the time, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Naď also said in the past that the S-300 system was to be taken to eastern Slovakia, where it was supposed to protect the airspace, but not Ukraine.

Previous threats

If Slovakia really sent its S-300 system to Ukraine, it would be the first NATO country to deliver such an important tool to fight the Russian troops.

Earlier this week, the Czech Republic distributed dozens of its T-72 tanks and BVP-1 combat vehicles to Ukraine, but these are rather outdated versions from the 1980s which were not used by the Czech army, according to Sme.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned the NATO countries against sending military aid to Ukraine, saying that it would consider any supplies of weapons a legitimate military target. Yet, it has failed to stop such deliveries so far.