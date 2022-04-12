Little heroes learn how to save their grandparents

FAST Heroes is a campaign targeted at children to raise awareness of stroke symptoms.

Teacher Lenka Reháková and schoolchildren from Liesek, northern Slovakia, won the first edition of the global Fast Heroes educational project. (Source: Grape)

When Lenka Reháková, a primary school teacher from Liesek in the north of Slovakia, enrolled her school in a new campaign fighting stroke, FAST Heroes, she just wanted to educate children on the symptoms of stroke and how to act immediately if they ever faced such a situation.

The educational programme was launched a year ago by the World Stroke Organisation for the first time.

The Liesek school came first in the initiative in the end. The school in northern Slovakia left about 2,000 schools from almost 30 countries behind.

“Children loved the action videos, online games and, most importantly, becoming superheroes with a grand mission to accomplish – saving the lives of their grandparents,” the teacher said. Stroke is one of the most common causes of death in Slovakia.

More than 5,300 Slovak pupils from 143 nursery and primary schools took part in the free five-week-long programme over the past year.

The second edition was announced in March 2022.

Late arrival

Neurological clinics said they will take part in this year’s edition. Medical specialists will support the project with lectures on strokes.

“Stroke is a treatable disease today, but doctors cannot treat all patients adequately due to patients’ late arrival at the hospital,” said neurologist Dáša Viszlayová from a Nové Zámky clinic.

Every year, up to 17,000 patients in Slovakia are affected by stroke, she added.

Saving grandparents

During training, children learn to call an ambulance urgently and to suspect the three key symptoms of stroke: broken speech, weak arm and drooping face. All this is done in a fun way.

“It is the grandparents who spend a lot of time with children - their grandchildren,” said Richard Fides from the Second for Life organisation. It runs the campaign in Slovakia.

Older people are among the most at-risk groups that may suffer a stroke, he added, “This educational program is, therefore, designed for children to become the heroes of their grandparents and call for help immediately.”