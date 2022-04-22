Slovaks always make sure my family and I are okay, says a Ukrainian teacher who fled the war

The war in Ukraine did not stop Ganna Konovalenko from teaching children, which she has always seen as her calling.
She had taught English at a primary school in a small village in the Mykolaiv region, in southern Ukraine, where she had lived before the war. Konovalenko is hoping to return there one day.
The Ukrainian teacher fled the conflict with her son and found refuge in Zvolen, central Slovakia, where her daughter had moved for work at a local hospital before the war broke out.
On the Spectator College podcast, she talks about the conflict, her arrival in Zvolen, and her new job as a teaching assistant at a local primary school.
Listen to the podcast:
Exam topic: Education
