Jedáleň u Orbána has retained an atmosphere of former times, where all strata of society gather to eat.

Jedáleň u Orbána, a Bratislava cafeteria at Malý Trh Street, is a popular place for its unusual vibe. (Source: Sme/Jozef Jakubčo)

Only a few restaurant businesses in Bratislava can be called immortal. Jedáleň u Orbána (Orbán’s Canteen) is one of them.

Differences blur at this particular place. Not everyone will be interested in dropping in but still, a blue-collar worker and a top manager can be found sitting next to each other having lunch.